Ahead of no-confidence motion, Imran Khan uses profane language, threatens Opposition

Ahead of the no-confidence motion against his government, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday used derogatory language for Opposition leaders and threatened them with consequences once the motion fails, local media reported. Imran Khan launched a scathing attack on the troika of opposition figures, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif, the three leaders who are spearheading the no-trust move against him while addressing a public meeting at Dir Scouts Ground in Balambat, the Dawn reported.

Khan referred to the trio of Opposition leaders as "Showbaz Sharif, Diesel and Dakoo". Khan, however, kept his choicest slur for the Jamaat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) [JUI-F] chief, brushing aside advice that he himself said had been received from the head of the country's armed forces, the report further said.

"I was just talking to Gen Bajwa (Chief of Pakistani Army) and he told me not to refer to Fazl as 'diesel'. But I am not the one who is saying that. The people have named him diesel," Khan reportedly said referring to JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Maulana Fazlur Rehman lashed out at Pakistani Prime minister Imran Khan and told him to "keep his fight political," after the Pakistani PM's verbal assault

He was speaking at the press conference organized by JUI-F chief along with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad, Pakistani broadcaster Geo News reported. Imran Khan, in his address also threatened that a sea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers would storm Islamabad a day before voting on the no-confidence resolution tabled by the opposition in the National Assembly against him.

The prime minister reiterated that opposition leaders would face his wrath after the no-trust motion failed. "It was my dream that the opposition submits a no-confidence resolution against me in the NA (National Assembly)," he said, adding that the move would fail and the opposition would meet a shameful defeat, the report further said. Khan went on to talk about his government's achievements including the announcement of the recent 'relief measures' which reduced the prices of fuel and electricity tariffs by Rs 10 and Rs 5 respectively.

The comments come a day after Islamabad Police stormed Parliament Lodges and made 19 arrests including key opposition members of the National Assembly. (ANI)

