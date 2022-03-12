Top Turkish diplomat, EU foreign policy chief discuss Ukraine in Antalya

Antalya [Turkey], March 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday that he has discussed the situation in Ukraine with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell during the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya. "Discussed the latest developments in #Ukraine and #Cyprus matters w/#EU High Representative @JosepBorrellF on the margins of @AntalyaDF," he tweeted.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. In response, Western nations have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow. In addition, they introduced sanctions on Belarus, accusing it of supporting Russia's operation in Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)