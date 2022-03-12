Left Menu

Top Turkish diplomat, EU foreign policy chief discuss Ukraine in Antalya

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday that he has discussed the situation in Ukraine with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell during the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya.

ANI | Antalya | Updated: 12-03-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 15:13 IST
Top Turkish diplomat, EU foreign policy chief discuss Ukraine in Antalya
Top Turkish diplomat, EU foreign policy chief discuss Ukraine in Antalya (Photo/Twitter: Mevlut Cavusoglu). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Antalya [Turkey], March 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday that he has discussed the situation in Ukraine with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell during the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya. "Discussed the latest developments in #Ukraine and #Cyprus matters w/#EU High Representative @JosepBorrellF on the margins of @AntalyaDF," he tweeted.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. In response, Western nations have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow. In addition, they introduced sanctions on Belarus, accusing it of supporting Russia's operation in Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022