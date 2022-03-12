Left Menu

Seven injured in blast in Afghanistan's Helmand province

Seven people of the same family were injured as a device exploded in a house of Marja district of Afghanistan's southern Helmand province on Friday, local media reported.

Seven people of the same family were injured as a device exploded in a house of Marja district of Afghanistan's southern Helmand province on Friday, local media reported. Children of the family found a toy-liked device and took it to their house to play but the device went off late Friday, injuring seven including parents of the children, Xinhua reported citing Bakhtar News Agency.

According to the reports, two of the injured children are in critical condition, as per Xinhua. This is the second blast that took place injuring Afghan civilians including children.

In the previous similar incident, two children were injured as an explosive device went off in Maimana, the capital city of Afghanistan's Faryab province on Friday. The children were playing on the ground in the northern province when the device from the previous years of wars exploded, state-run news agency, Bakhtar reported.

According to the news agency, one of the children was seriously injured and is now in critical condition. The local authorities are yet to make comments on the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

