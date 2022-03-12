Left Menu

Malaysia reports 32,800 new COVID-19 infections, 76 new deaths

Malaysia reported 32,800 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 3,774,786, according to the health ministry.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 12-03-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 16:44 IST
Malaysia reports 32,800 new COVID-19 infections, 76 new deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], March 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 32,800 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 3,774,786, according to the health ministry. There were 541 new imported cases, with 32,259 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 76 deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 33,643. The ministry reported 24,444 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,418,443.

There are 322,700 active cases, 380 are being held in intensive care and 231 of those are in need of assisted breathing. The country reported 58,326 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 83.5 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.9 percent are fully vaccinated and 46.7 percent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022