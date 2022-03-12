Left Menu

SriLankan Finance Minister Rajapaksa visiting India next week to strengthen economic partnership

Finance Minister of Sri Lanka, Basil Rajapaksa will visit India next week, said the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Updated: 12-03-2022 18:08 IST
Finance Minister of Sri Lanka, Basil Rajapaksa (Twitter: Rajapaksa). Image Credit: ANI
Finance Minister of Sri Lanka, Basil Rajapaksa will visit India next week, said the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka on Saturday. On Twitter, Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka wrote, "Keenly look forward to welcoming Hon'ble Finance Minister @RealBRajapaksa to #India next week. His visit will consolidate ongoing efforts to further strengthen the economic partnership."

In the mid of January, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar held a virtual meeting with the Sri Lankan Finance Minister where the two Ministers reviewed the progress in extending the Indian credit facility of USD 1 billion for importing food, essential items and medicine and USD 500 mn for importing fuel from India. Jaishankar, during the meet, said that India will continue to extend a helping hand to Sri Lanka amid these tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the statement by MEA, the two Ministers agreed to remain in close touch for guiding mutually beneficial bilateral economic cooperation towards long-term economic partnership for shared progress and prosperity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

