At least 60 killed in train derailment in southeastern DR Congo

At least 60 people were killed late Thursday following a freight train derailed in southeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), local authorities confirmed Saturday.

ANI | Kinshasa | Updated: 12-03-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • DRC

Kinshasa [DRC], March 12 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 60 people were killed late Thursday following a freight train derailed in southeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), local authorities confirmed Saturday. The cargo train of ten wagons derailed late Thursday in the district of Lubudi of DRC's southeastern Lualaba province, killing at least 60 people, said Clementine Mutanda, Lubundi's administrator.

The train lost control and ended up in a ravine as it was climbing on a slope, according to local authorities at the scene reached by Xinhua, adding that rescue services are still ongoing to clear bodies trapped under the rubble. Despite the government's ban on passengers getting on the freight trains, train accidents are often reported in this part of the country, due to the poor conditions of the locomotives and dilapidated rails. (ANI/Xinhua)

