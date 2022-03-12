UN human rights chief expresses concern over situation of women in Afghanistan

United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has expressed concern over the situation of women in Afghanistan and said that the women must play an "active role in transforming" the crisis-torn country. UN human rights chief said that she is talking to the Taliban about serious human rights abuses that threaten the country's women and girls, Khaama Press reported.

Bachelet further said that despite being threatened in recent months, Afghan women and girls have continued to demand justice for their rights in recent months. According to Bachelet, Afghan women and girls must play an active role in demonstrating fearlessness, expressing an open mind about society's problems and finding ways to reflect their realities and aspirations, Khaama Press reported.

Taliban imposed a number of restrictions on women and girls after taking power last year in Afghanistan. The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated drastically since the Taliban took control of Kabul.

A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban, have plunged the country, already suffering from high poverty levels, into a full-blown economic crisis. (ANI)

