Ukraine war: Satellite images reveal Russian Forces getting ready for offensive in Kyiv

Latest satellite images issued by US company Maxar revealed that Russian forces are getting ready for a massive offensive in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 12-03-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 20:12 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Latest satellite images issued by US company Maxar revealed that Russian forces are getting ready for a massive offensive in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv. The images unveiled Russia's activity, including armoured units and towed artillery, close to the Hostomel Airfield, a strategic location near Kyiv.

Russia keeps throwing more military power west and east of Kyiv, in a bid to possibly surround and penetrate the city, reported Ukraine's media outlet The Kyiv Independent. British Defense Ministry, in its Friday intelligence update, said, "Russia is likely seeking to reset and re-posture its forces for renewed offensive activity in the coming days."

"This will probably include operations against the capital, Kyiv," it added. Experts believe that the city, without short notice, must be ready to brace itself for an offensive and for a hard defence in retaliation.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

The West however denies these claims by the Russians and in response, Western nations have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow. In addition, they introduced sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia's operation in Ukraine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

