Indonesia reports 14,900 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 248 more deaths

Indonesia on Saturday confirmed 14,900 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,878,910, the Health Ministry said.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 12-03-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 22:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Jakarta [Indonesia], March 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia on Saturday confirmed 14,900 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,878,910, the Health Ministry said. According to the ministry, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country rose by 248 to 151,951, while 33,733 more people recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,369,579.

As the Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, more than 193.22 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 150.77 million have taken the second doses. Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations in January last year after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.26 million people in the country, the government has administered over 358.35 million doses, including the third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

