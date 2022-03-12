Left Menu

Russia to publish retaliatory sanctions against West soon

Russia will publish individual sanctions against the West in the near future, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Saturday.

12-03-2022
Russia will publish individual sanctions against the West in the near future, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Saturday. "The lists are ready," Ryabkov said on Russian broadcaster Channel One, adding that the sanctions will be made public soon, reported Xinhua.

According to Ryabkov, Moscow sees no indication that the United States was ready to continue dialogue on Ukraine. The diplomat also warned Washington against transferring weapons to Ukraine, adding that these weapons will become legitimate targets for the Russian forces, reported the news agency.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

The West however denies these claims by the Russians and in response, Western nations have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow. In addition, they introduced sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia's operation in Ukraine. (ANI)

