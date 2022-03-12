'Ready to negotiate with Russia', says Zelenskyy

Left Menu

Amid escalating war between Moscow and Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday expressed his readiness to enter into negotiations with Russia in Jerusalem.

12-03-2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Amid escalating war between Moscow and Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday expressed his readiness to enter into negotiations with Russia in Jerusalem. Zelenskyy said that he requested Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to mediate peace talks.

"We spoke with (Israeli Prime Minister Naftali) Bennett, and I said that today it is not right [to hold] meetings in Russia, in Belarus. I'm not talking about technical meetings - I'm talking about leaders' meetings. Do I think that Israel can be such a land, and Jerusalem? Yes, I think so. And I told him that," RT News quoted Zelensky as saying. So far, Russian and Ukrainian delegations have met three times in Belarus to discuss the ongoing conflict.

Apart from reaching some understanding on establishing humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from the combat zones, the two sides have failed to achieve any tangible results, RT News reported. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron have urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to call an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

"Scholz, Macron urge Putin to call an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron made the proposal during a call with Vladimir Putin on March 12," The Kyiv Independent tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

