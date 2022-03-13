Left Menu

Several rockets land near US consulate in Iraq's Erbil: Reports

Strong explosions were heard in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, late on Saturday night, Shafaq News reported citing an Iraqi security source.

ANI | Baghdad | Updated: 13-03-2022 07:46 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 07:46 IST
Several rockets land near US consulate in Iraq's Erbil: Reports
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Baghdad [Iraq], March 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Strong explosions were heard in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, late on Saturday night, Shafaq News reported citing an Iraqi security source. "Rockets landed near the US consulate and the Kurdistan 24 TV station at Salah al-Din in Erbil. As a result of the explosion, material damage was caused to the building of the Kurdistan 24 TV channel," the source said.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi health ministry said that the incident did not result in any casualties. Erbil International Airport is working as normal and no flights were cancelled following the incident, Shafaq News said, citing the airport administration.

The Jerusalem Post reported on Sunday citing the governor of Erbil that multiple missiles fell in the city area but it was unclear whether the target was the US consulate or the airport. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022