Trump says 'we don't have anybody to talk to' Putin

Washington [US], March 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Former US President Donald Trump says the Ukraine conflict continues and could escalate even further because, under the administration of US President Joe Biden, the US does not have "anybody to talk to" Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Despite all of Biden's weakness, cowardice and incompetence, there is still a path for him to end this tragedy in Ukraine, without getting Americans snared in a gruesome and very bloody war. By the way, this could lead to world war three," Trump told his supporters at a Saturday rally in Florence, South Carolina.

Trump suggested that Washington should threaten Moscow with "blistering consequences," such as permanently eliminating Western dependence on Russian energy. "We don't have anybody to talk to him [Putin]. You had somebody to talk to him with me," Trump said, emphasizing that "my personality is what kept us out of war."

In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched what it called a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) allegedly appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kyiv forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the goal is to protect the people of Donbas, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years." In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. (ANI/Sputnik)

