Another flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrives safely

A temporary flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived in east China's Shandong Province on Sunday. So far, eleven temporary flights taking Chinese nationals back from Ukraine have returned to China safely, Xinhua news agency reported.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine with the stated aim to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. UN agencies say that Moscow's military operations have caused a large scale refugee crisis in the counrty. (ANI)

