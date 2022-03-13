Left Menu

Nearly 400,000 Ukrainians entered Romania since military operation began: Border Police

Almost 400,00 Ukrainian nationals have entered Romania since February 24, the Border Police said on Sunday.

ANI | Bucharest | Updated: 13-03-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 15:05 IST
Representative image. (Photo Credit: President of the EU commission). Image Credit: ANI
Bucharest [Romania], March 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Almost 400,00 Ukrainian nationals have entered Romania since February 24, the Border Police said on Sunday. "Since February 24, 397,542 citizens of Ukraine have entered Romania at the national level," the police said in a statement.

Over the past day, 16,676 Ukrainians entered Romania, the statement read. On February 24, Russia began a "special operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

