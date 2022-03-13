Left Menu

Shia leader shot dead in Pakistan's Karachi

After the recent attack at a Shia mosque in Peshawar that claimed the lives of more than 60 people, a Shia leader was shot dead on Saturday night in target killing in Ancholi area of Pakistan's Karachi, local media reported.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 13-03-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 18:19 IST
Shia leader shot dead in Pakistan's Karachi
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

After the recent attack at a Shia mosque in Peshawar that claimed the lives of more than 60 people, a Shia leader was shot dead on Saturday night in target killing in Ancholi area of Pakistan's Karachi, local media reported. Syed Salman Haider Rizvi, general secretary of the Pasban-e-Aza and former president of the Masjid Khair-ul-Amal, was shot dead in target killing in the Ancholi area, The News International reported.

The incident took place outside Rizvi's residence near the Masjid Khair-ul-Amal in Ancholi Society within the jurisdiction of the Samanabad police station. Rizvi, 43, was the son of the late SM Haider, prominent Shia leader and founder of the Pasban-e-Aza, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

After the firing, he was seriously injured and taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Police quoted the initial investigation and said Rizvi was shot at least three times by at least two armed men on a motorcycle, The News International reported.

Meanwhile, the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) condemned the incident and issued a statement. In a statement, the MWM spokesperson said that the killing was part of the conspiracy to disturb the law and order of the city.

The MWM spokesperson also criticized the law enforcement agencies saying that the killing showed their unsatisfactory performance, The News International reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022