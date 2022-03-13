Left Menu

Turkey considers sanctions against Russia will not resolve Ukraine-Russia crisis

Turkey firmly believes that sanctions against Russia will not resolve the Russia-Ukraine crisis that has worsened as the war entered its 18th day today.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 13-03-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 19:12 IST
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey firmly believes that sanctions against Russia will not resolve the Russia-Ukraine crisis that has worsened as the war entered its 18th day today. "Our position is open and clear: sanctions will not solve the problem," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a press conference, reported Russian News Agency Sputnik.

In the backdrop of the ongoing war, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday said that he has discussed the situation in Ukraine with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell during the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya. On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republic requested help in 'defending themselves.'

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. The West however denies these claims by the Russians and in response, Western nations have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow. In addition, they introduced sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia's operation in Ukraine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

