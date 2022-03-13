Pakistan: Opposition garners support to move no-trust motion against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani

With the help of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), the allies of the ruling Imran Khan's government, Pakistan's Opposition Parties are eyeing to remove Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman of Senate, through a no-trust move. Cracks seem to be appearing in Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and the two parties, The Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) are ready to quit the ruling PTI government alliance. BAP in the aftermath is willing to extend cooperation towards opposition parties, reported ARY News.

"As soon as the two main allies announce to support opposition parties, the no-trust move against the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will be tabled in the Upper House," the sources familiar to the matter said. Moreover, it has further emerged that a new setup will be brought in the Balochistan province with JUI, BNP-Mengal, ANP and Yar Muhammad Rind forming the new government. "A majority of BAP lawmakers in Balochistan have assured support for Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)," they said.

According to the BAP sources, the party has decided to further consult the anti-government PDM on the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan, reported the news channel. The Opposition parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on Tuesday. However, the Imran Khan government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion.

As per sources, it has been recommended to the Speaker to summon the assembly session any day before March 22. Earlier in the day, it was learnt that PM Khan will spend the next two days in meetings with members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ahead of a no-trust move against him. (ANI)

