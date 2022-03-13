Left Menu

Pakistan: Opposition garners support to move no-trust motion against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani

With the help of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), the allies of the ruling Imran Khan's government, Pakistan's Opposition Parties are eyeing to remove Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman of Senate, through a no-trust move.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-03-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 19:29 IST
Pakistan: Opposition garners support to move no-trust motion against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani
Chairman of Senate in Pakistan Sadiq Sanjrani (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

With the help of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), the allies of the ruling Imran Khan's government, Pakistan's Opposition Parties are eyeing to remove Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman of Senate, through a no-trust move. Cracks seem to be appearing in Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and the two parties, The Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) are ready to quit the ruling PTI government alliance. BAP in the aftermath is willing to extend cooperation towards opposition parties, reported ARY News.

"As soon as the two main allies announce to support opposition parties, the no-trust move against the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will be tabled in the Upper House," the sources familiar to the matter said. Moreover, it has further emerged that a new setup will be brought in the Balochistan province with JUI, BNP-Mengal, ANP and Yar Muhammad Rind forming the new government. "A majority of BAP lawmakers in Balochistan have assured support for Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)," they said.

According to the BAP sources, the party has decided to further consult the anti-government PDM on the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan, reported the news channel. The Opposition parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on Tuesday. However, the Imran Khan government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion.

As per sources, it has been recommended to the Speaker to summon the assembly session any day before March 22. Earlier in the day, it was learnt that PM Khan will spend the next two days in meetings with members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ahead of a no-trust move against him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022