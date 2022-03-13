US journalist killed in Ukraine's city of Irpin

A video journalist from the US, best known for producing humanitarian stories from conflict zones, has reportedly been killed in Irpin outside the city of Kyiv in Ukraine according to Kyiv police official Andriy Nebytov. The police official shared images of the journalist's body, as well as his press ID and US passport. The press ID showed the reporter as an employee of the New York Times, but the prestigious US daily said that the man was not working for them at the moment of his death, reported DW.

The journalist is a Peabody and DuPont Award-winning filmmaker, best known for producing humanitarian stories from conflict zones. He has been a journalist for over two decades. Moreover, an unverified video appeared to show his journalist colleague being treated in a hospital with wounds. He said that he was shot at while in a car.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republic requested help in 'defending themselves.' The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

The West however denies these claims by the Russians and in response, Western nations have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow. In addition, they introduced sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia's operation in Ukraine. (ANI)

