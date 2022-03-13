Left Menu

Austrian Parliamentarians visit Taj Mahal, scheduled to visit Indian Parliament tomorrow

The Austrian Parliamentarians on Sunday visited the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, and appreciated the beauty of the ancient monument.

ANI | Agra | Updated: 13-03-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 21:15 IST
The Austrian Parliamentarians on Sunday visited the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, and appreciated the beauty of the ancient monument. "It is a wonderful place, a marvellous place, an ancient monument. Agra has changed very much, a great work," said one of the members of the delegation.

The delegation was gifted the miniature of the Taj Mahal as a souvenir by the Indian side. The Delegation from Austria is expected to visit the Indian Parliament on Monday. The officials of the Lok Sabha have made seating arrangements for all the members in the parliament chambers galleries, said a press release on Friday.

Seats have been earmarked for Prime Minister, ministers and party leaders, lone members and other Independent members outside any alliance. A delegation from Austria led by Wolfgang Sabotka, President of the National Council of Austria, is on an official visit to India from March 13 to 17. The delegation will witness the proceedings of Lok Sabha from 'Special Box' on Monday. (ANI)

