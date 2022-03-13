Left Menu

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Irpin authorities forbid journalists from entering town

Journalists have been forbidden from entering Irpin, a town in Ukraine after an American journalist was killed, said Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn on Sunday.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 13-03-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 22:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Journalists have been forbidden from entering Irpin, a town in Ukraine after an American journalist was killed, said Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn on Sunday. A video journalist from the US, Brent Renaud, best known for producing humanitarian stories from conflict zones, was killed in Irpin outside the city of Kyiv in Ukraine, according to Kyiv police official Andriy Nebytov.

"Journalists forbidden from entering Irpin after Russians kill US reporter on March 13. Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn said the measure was put in place to protect journalists and Ukrainian soldiers alike. Irpin is a satellite town near Kyiv, and a site of fighting," The Kyiv Independent tweeted. The police official shared images of the journalist's body, as well as his press ID and US passport. The press ID showed the reporter as an employee of the New York Times, but the prestigious US daily said that the man was not working for them at the moment of his death, reported DW.

Meanwhile, The New York Times issued a statement saying, "We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud's death. Brent was a talented photographer and filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years." "Though he had contributed to The Times in the past (most recently in 2015), he was not on assignment for any desk at The Times in Ukraine. Early reports that he worked for Times circulated because he was wearing a Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment many years ago," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

