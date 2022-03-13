Left Menu

Kuleba hold talks with Qatari FM, expresses gratitude for assistance to Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held talks with Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and expressed his gratitude to the leadership for providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in this dire time of need.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 13-03-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 22:56 IST
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held talks with Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and expressed his gratitude to the leadership for providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in this dire time of need. Taking to Twitter, Kuleba wrote, "Call with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar @MBA_AlThani_.We discussed ways to end Russia's barbaric aggression against Ukraine. Grateful to Qatar for stepping up humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine."

Calling the Russian war in Ukraine 'brutal' and 'unprovoked', earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also spoke with the Qatari FM over the deteriorating situation in Ukraine. "Spoke with Qatar's Minister of Foreign Affairs @MBA_AlThani_ yesterday about the urgent need for Russia to end its brutal and unprovoked war on Ukraine. I also thanked Qatar for continued assistance with Afghanistan diplomacy," Blinken wrote in a tweet.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republic requested help in 'defending themselves.' The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. The West however denies these claims by the Russians and in response, Western nations have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow. In addition, they introduced sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia's operation in Ukraine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

