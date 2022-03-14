Left Menu

Ahead of no-confidence motion, PTI leader Imtiaz Safdar Warraich to rejoin PPP

As Opposition parties in Pakistan gear up for the no-confidence motion to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Punjab leader Imtiaz Safdar Warraich has decided to rejoin the PPP, local media reported citing sources.

As Opposition parties in Pakistan gear up for the no-confidence motion to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Punjab leader Imtiaz Safdar Warraich has decided to rejoin the PPP, local media reported citing sources. According to the sources, Warraich will make a formal announcement with the Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari soon, The News International reported.

The publication also reported that there are four other members of PTI from Punjab province who may join hands with PPP. The Opposition parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on Tuesday. However, the Imran Khan government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion.

As per ARY News sources, it has been recommended to the Speaker to summon the assembly session any day before March 22. The News International reported that a total of 86 lawmakers from the Opposition parties signed the no-confidence motion.

At present, the government has a 17-member lead over the Opposition but the latter has claimed that it has enough support to prove that PM Imran Khan no more commands the people's trust. (ANI)

