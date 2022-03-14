Left Menu

Senior Chinese diplomat to meet US national security advisor

A member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Yang Jiechi will meet US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday in Rome, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry. Image Credit: ANI
A member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Yang Jiechi will meet US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday in Rome, according to the Chinese foreign ministry. Yang who is also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee will exchange views with Sullivan on China-US relations and international and regional issues of common concern, spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in a statement cited by Xinhua News Agency.

Key issues of the meeting include the implementation of the important consensus reached by the Chinese and US heads of state in their virtual summit in November last year. The two sides have been in contact on the matter since late last year, stayed in communication about the meeting, and set a time for the meeting according to their schedules, Zhao added. (ANI)

