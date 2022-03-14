Left Menu

Russia says 'foreign mercenaries' killed in Ukraine strikes, Kyiv denies claim

Russia claimed it killed 180 "foreign mercenaries" in a missile strike on Yavoriv military training ground in western Ukraine, according to a media report. Kyiv, however, denied the report terming it "pure Russian propaganda".

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 14-03-2022 00:44 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 00:44 IST

Representative image.
  
  Ukraine

Russia claimed it killed 180 "foreign mercenaries" in a missile strike on Yavoriv military training ground in western Ukraine, according to a media report. Kyiv, however, denied the report terming it "pure Russian propaganda". Responding to Russia's claim, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesperson Markiyan Lubkivsky said: "This is not the truth. Pure Russian propaganda," adding that there are still no foreigners confirmed among the dead in Yavoriv military base.

"Russia claims it killed 180 'foreign mercenaries' in the missile strike on Yavoriv military training ground in western Ukraine. The Russian government added that it will continue to kill foreign nationals in Ukraine whom it considers mercenaries," The Kyiv Independent said in a Tweet. Meanwhile, Ukraine's National Energy Company (NEC) Ukrenergo completed repair work and resumed power supply to the Chernobyl NPP, the company announced on Sunday.

"Ukrainian specialists of NEC "Ukrenergo" completed repair works on the 330 kV line... and resumed power supply to the Chernobyl NPP and town of Slavutych," Ukrenergo posted on its Telegram channel, as per CNN. Chernobyl nuclear power plant's electrical system was damaged during a Russian attack on March 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

