Left Menu

Russia has right to take its own decisions: China on Moscow listing Taiwan as 'unfriendly' country

After Russia included Taiwan in a list of "unfriendly" nations, Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Moscow "has the right to make its own decisions."

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 14-03-2022 02:00 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 01:58 IST
Russia has right to take its own decisions: China on Moscow listing Taiwan as 'unfriendly' country
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

After Russia included Taiwan in a list of "unfriendly" nations, Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Moscow "has the right to make its own decisions." On March 7, Russia approved a list of countries and territories that are 'unfriendly' with Moscow and has imposed sanctions against the country after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine.

The list included the UK, Canada, Montenegro, Switzerland, Albania, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, North Macedonia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Micronesia, New Zealand, Singapore, the US, and Taiwan. During a press conference on Thursday, Zhao said: "Russia as a sovereign state has the right to make its own decisions."

The Russian government noted that according to this decree, Russian citizens and companies, the state itself, its regions and municipalities that have foreign exchange obligations to foreign creditors from the list of unfriendly countries will be able to pay them in rubles. The new temporary procedure applies to payments exceeding 10 million rubles per month (or a similar amount in foreign currency). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
2
Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

 United States
3
MP power load dispatch centre gets additional cyber security

MP power load dispatch centre gets additional cyber security

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; South Korea reports record-high 383,665 new COVID-19 cases - KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022