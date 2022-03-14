Left Menu

Former US President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19

Former US President Barack Obama on Sunday (local time) announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2022 02:37 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 02:37 IST
Former US President Barack Obama (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Former US President Barack Obama on Sunday (local time) announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the Former President informed that his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, has tested negative.

"I just tested positive for COVID. I've had a scratchy throat for a couple of days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down," he tweeted. Obama had recently returned to Washington, DC, according to media reports. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

