Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's EU membership, sanctions against Russia with European Council President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in a discussion with European Council President Charles Michel, special attention was given to the further negotiation process on Ukraine's EU membership. "Regular international talks. With President of the Council @eucopresident, we discussed the issue of increasing financial support for and sanctions pressure on the aggressor. Special attention was paid to the further negotiation process on Ukraine's EU membership," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Earlier, Zelenskyy spoke with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Petr Fiala Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, and spoke about Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression. "Held talks with PM @BorisJohnson and PM @P_Fiala. Talked about Ukraine people's struggle against Russian aggression, about Russia's criminal attacks on civilians. Thanked the partners for their important support. We appreciate it," he said in another Tweet.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine. Following Russia's military operation, the US and its European allies have introduced sanctions targeting several major Russian banks and high-rank Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, besides ousting Russia from the SWIFT financial system. (ANI)

