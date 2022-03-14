US condemns Russia's missile attack on Yavoriv military base in Ukraine

The United States on Sunday (local time) condemned the Russian Federation's missile attack on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv city of Ukraine. "We condemn the Russian Federation's missile attack on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv, close to Ukraine's border with Poland. The brutality must stop," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a Tweet.

Russia claimed that it killed 180 "foreign mercenaries" in a missile strike on Yavoriv military training ground in western Ukraine, according to a media report. Kyiv, however, denied the report terming it "pure Russian propaganda". Responding to Russia's claim, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesperson Markiyan Lubkivsky said: "This is not the truth. Pure Russian propaganda," adding that there are still no foreigners confirmed among the dead in Yavoriv military base.

"Russia claims it killed 180 'foreign mercenaries' in the missile strike on Yavoriv military training ground in western Ukraine. The Russian government added that it will continue to kill foreign nationals in Ukraine whom it considers mercenaries," The Kyiv Independent said in a Tweet. Meanwhile, Ukraine's National Energy Company (NEC) Ukrenergo completed repair work and resumed power supply to the Chernobyl NPP, the company announced on Sunday.

"Ukrainian specialists of NEC "Ukrenergo" completed repair works on the 330 kV line... and resumed power supply to the Chernobyl NPP and town of Slavutych," Ukrenergo posted on its Telegram channel, as per CNN. Chernobyl nuclear power plant's electrical system was damaged during a Russian attack on March 9. (ANI)

