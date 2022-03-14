US: Biden speaks to French President Macron, discusses Ukraine war

US President Joe Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine. Both the leaders reviewed recent diplomatic engagements and underscored their commitment to hold Russia accountable for its actions and support the government and people of Ukraine.

