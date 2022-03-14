Left Menu

Locals in Afghanistan's Kabul complain about high food prices

Dozens of Kabul residents have complained about the high prices of food materials, saying that has been no significant reduction in food prices despite the dollar's value dropping against the Afghan currency.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 14-03-2022 09:33 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 09:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Dozens of Kabul residents have complained about the high prices of food materials, saying that has been no significant reduction in food prices despite the dollar's value dropping against the Afghan currency. One dollar is being sold for 86 Afghan Afghani (Afs) on Sunday, Afghani news channel TOLO news reported.

Locals urged Taliban-led government to take initiatives to control the price of essential commodities. "The unemployment has increased. Although the dollar dropped the prices are still high," said Deen Mohammad, a resident of Kabul, was quoted as saying by TOLO News. About three months ago the food prices were at a peak as one dollar was being exchanged for 105 Afs but on Sunday, when the dollar's value dropped, still people didn't see any significant changes in food prices.

"The price of food materials has increased in the international market since the war in Ukraine began, so its negative impacts hit Afghanistan as well," said Abdul Haq Omari, head of the chamber was quoted as saying by TOLO news. Afghanistan mainly imports its essential commodities from Central Asian countries and neighbouring Iran and Pakistan.

UN World Food Programme has expressed concerns over children's situation in Afghanistan as 3.5 million children need nutritious treatment in the country. Earlier, UNICEF has said that half of the Afghan children under the age of five will face severe malnutrition in 2022.

Mass poverty in Afghanistan and this hike in food prices are leading to millions of children starving. These international aid agencies have been calling on the world community to support the Afghan people at a time when they are experiencing the worst humanitarian situation in decades, Khaama Press added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

