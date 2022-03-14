PM Modi wishes Obama quick recovery from COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished former US President Barack Obama a quick recovery after he tested positive for COVID-19. "My best wishes @BarackObama for your quick recovery from COVID-19, and for your family's good health and wellbeing," PM Modi tweeted.

Obama on Sunday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the former US President informed that his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, has tested negative. "I just tested positive for COVID. I've had a scratchy throat for a couple of days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down," he tweeted.

Barack Obama served as the 44th President of the United States. (ANI)

