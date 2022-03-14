Left Menu

7 killed in China's chemical plant fire

A fire at a chemical plant in China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region has left seven people dead.

ANI | Hohhot | Updated: 14-03-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 11:43 IST
7 killed in China's chemical plant fire
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

A fire at a chemical plant in China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region has left seven people dead. The fire broke out on Monday at about 2:08 am in the Hondlon District of Baotou city and was brought under control about an hour later, Xinhua reported

The rescue team reached the spot to find the seven missing people but after the work finished at 6:40 am, the team found all the missing people dead. Investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
2
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
3
Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

 United States
4
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022