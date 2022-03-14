7 killed in China's chemical plant fire

A fire at a chemical plant in China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region has left seven people dead. The fire broke out on Monday at about 2:08 am in the Hondlon District of Baotou city and was brought under control about an hour later, Xinhua reported

The rescue team reached the spot to find the seven missing people but after the work finished at 6:40 am, the team found all the missing people dead. Investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)