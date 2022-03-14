Left Menu

Rights group holds public rally in Kabul urging for women's rights

An Afghanistan rights group recently organised a public rally in Kabul to demand women's basic rights in Afghanistan.

An Afghanistan rights group recently organised a public rally in Kabul to demand women's basic rights in Afghanistan. The group Movement of Change for Afghanistan demanded access to work, education, and political participation of the women in Afghanistan.

The United Nations high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet recently visited Kabul, during which she held meetings with representatives of the de facto authorities and civil society representatives. In a statement on Thursday, Bachelet had stressed that Afghan women must be given the space to lead if the country is to find peace and progress.

The High Commissioner for Human Rights has stressed that girls should be able to go to schools and universities and be empowered to contribute robustly to the future of their country. "With schools due to reopen on 22 March, I look forward to seeing that the commitments made for all girls and boys to have access to education be fulfilled. Girls and women need to have access to primary, secondary and tertiary education. Such significant steps will go a long way in securing the future of the country," the UN chief said.

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August last year, there have been more drastic changes in the country, with the decline in hostilities afterwards the conflict-related causalities have reduced dramatically. Notably, the Taliban regime which took over Kabul in last August has curtailed women's rights and freedoms with women largely excluded from the workplace due to the economic crisis and restriction. (ANI)

