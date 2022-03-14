Air bomb of UAV that fell in Croatia contained 88 pounds of explosives: Senior official

Zagreb [Croatia], March 14 (ANI/Sputnik): The air bomb carried by a Soviet-made UAV that fell in the capital of Croatia contained 40 kilograms (88 pounds) of explosives, Zeljko Zivanovic, an adviser to the Croatian defense minister, said on Monday. In the early hours of Friday, an aircraft crashed in a green zone in one of the districts of the capital of Croatia causing a loud explosion. Presumably, this was a Soviet-made Tu-141 Strizh UAV that flew from Ukraine. Croatian public media reported that the bomb it carried weighed 120 kilograms. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance will help investigate the incident.

"Yesterday, we dug up the aircraft and received new information. We found fragments of an aerial bomb, about which we do not know all the details, but according to what we know, we are talking about a bomb of Russian [Soviet] production, weighing 120 kilograms. Of these, 40 kilograms accounted for explosives," Zivanovic told the national TV. The bomb exploded as the drone sank into the ground during the fall, the official said, adding that the probe is underway. (ANI/Sputnik)

