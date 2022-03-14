Left Menu

Air bomb of UAV that fell in Croatia contained 88 pounds of explosives: Senior official

The air bomb carried by a Soviet-made UAV that fell in the capital of Croatia contained 40 kilograms (88 pounds) of explosives, Zeljko Zivanovic, an adviser to the Croatian defense minister, said on Monday.

ANI | Zagreb | Updated: 14-03-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 16:00 IST
Air bomb of UAV that fell in Croatia contained 88 pounds of explosives: Senior official
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Croatia

Zagreb [Croatia], March 14 (ANI/Sputnik): The air bomb carried by a Soviet-made UAV that fell in the capital of Croatia contained 40 kilograms (88 pounds) of explosives, Zeljko Zivanovic, an adviser to the Croatian defense minister, said on Monday. In the early hours of Friday, an aircraft crashed in a green zone in one of the districts of the capital of Croatia causing a loud explosion. Presumably, this was a Soviet-made Tu-141 Strizh UAV that flew from Ukraine. Croatian public media reported that the bomb it carried weighed 120 kilograms. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance will help investigate the incident.

"Yesterday, we dug up the aircraft and received new information. We found fragments of an aerial bomb, about which we do not know all the details, but according to what we know, we are talking about a bomb of Russian [Soviet] production, weighing 120 kilograms. Of these, 40 kilograms accounted for explosives," Zivanovic told the national TV. The bomb exploded as the drone sank into the ground during the fall, the official said, adding that the probe is underway. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022