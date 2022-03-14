Left Menu

Pakistan reports 462 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, tally reaches 1,519,154

Pakistan recorded 462 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours making the overall tally of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,519,154 since the first case reported in February 2020.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 14-03-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 16:05 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan recorded 462 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours making the overall tally of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,519,154 since the first case reported in February 2020. According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), there are 18,049 active cases in the country, including 577 patients in critical condition, reported ARY News.

Data by NCOC, the nerve centre leading Pakistan's fight against COVID-19, reported two more people died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The total recoveries in the country are at 1,470,822. Sindh province is the most affected region in terms of the number of cases, with 570,042 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 503,844 cases so far.

NCOC will be dysfunctional by March 31 and the National Institute of Health (NIH) will monitor the COVID situation in the country from April 1, sources familiar with the matter confirmed, reported the News Channel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

