Imran Khan govt offers Opposition a deal to take back no-trust motion

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in the country, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) government has offered a deal to the Opposition for taking back the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, local media reported.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 14-03-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 16:52 IST
Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary. Image Credit: ANI
Amid the ongoing political turmoil in the country, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) government has offered a deal to the Opposition for taking back the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, local media reported. Saying that the opposition should take back its no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the PTI government "will see what can be given in return", reported The News International.

"If the Opposition withdraws the no-trust motion, let's see what can be given to them in return," the media outlet quoted him as saying. Chaudhry added that the no-trust motion had caused bitterness in politics and the current political situation could harm the country.

However, he ruled out the possibility of declaring an emergency by saying that the "emergency powers are limited after the 18th Amendment." Terming the PTI's upcoming public gathering at Islamabad a "mini referendum" on the no-confidence motion, Chaudhry said that the MNAs will cast their votes in the National Assembly after passing through the crowd, according to the publication.

Notably, the Opposition Parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly Secretariat last Tuesday. At present, the government has a 17-member lead over the Opposition but the latter has claimed that it has enough support to prove that Imran Khan no more commands the people's trust. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

