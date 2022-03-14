Left Menu

Imran Khan came to power to ruin Pakistan, says Sharif on 'aloo, tamatar' remarks

Reacting to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement on the hike in prices of "aloo and tamatar", Pakistan's Leader of Opposition and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif said that it is clear that he was "never concerned about the sufferings of people due to high inflation as he had come to ruin the country".

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 14-03-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 17:09 IST
Pakistan's Leader of Opposition and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
Reacting to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement on the hike in prices of "aloo and tamatar", Pakistan's Leader of Opposition and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif said that it is clear that he was "never concerned about the sufferings of people due to high inflation as he had come to ruin the country". This comes after Imran Khan on Sunday addressed a rally in Punjab's Hafizabad and said that he did not join politics to know the prices of "aloo and tamatar," instead, he had become a politician for the "sake of the country's youth".

In an official statement, Sharif said that Khan's speech in Hafizabad was a "testament to his defeat", Geo News reported. The PML-N president went on to say that Khan had assumed office so that he could create "illegal construction schemes" and turn his "black money into white money," Geo News reported.

Further criticising Khan on rising inflation in the country, Sharif said that the reason Imran Khan came to power was to increase the price of petrol from Pakistani Rs 96 to Pakistani Rs 160. "You have transformed Pakistan into the third-most-expensive country of the world. Under your rule, the people of Pakistan are suffering from inflation, unemployment, and economic catastrophe -- all of which have turned out to be a doomsday for the masses," Geo News quoted Sharif as saying.

"Imran Sahib, your work is done, now go home and let the nation breathe a sigh of relief," Sharif added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

