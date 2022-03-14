Left Menu

Taliban prohibits girls from wearing make-up, short clothes at Herat University

In another clampdown on Afghan women, the Taliban have ordered girl students at the Herat University not to wear make-up and short clothes, reported local media.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 14-03-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 17:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

In another clampdown on Afghan women, the Taliban have ordered girl students at the Herat University not to wear make-up and short clothes, reported local media. The group has also restricted the women from recording the voices of male professors who are "non-mahrams", that is, the person who is not in your relationship, reported Afghanistan-based media outlet, Payk Media.

Notably, the Taliban regime which took over Kabul last August has curtailed women's rights and freedoms with women largely excluded from the workplace due to the economic crisis and restriction. Earlier, in a meeting held in Afghanistan, the female Foreign Ministers of at least seventeen countries across the world have expressed deep concerns regarding human rights violations and restrictions against women in Afghanistan, reported Tolo News.

Expressing concern on suppression of women in Afghanistan, the Foreign Ministers called on the Taliban to lift all restrictions, especially education barriers, against Afghan women. US State Department's special representative for Afghan women, Rina Amiri, has also said that the Taliban must protect women's rights if it wants recognition by the international community, Khaama Press reported.

However, the Taliban have accused the previous Afghan government backed by the International Community of providing sham rights to women and depriving them of the real rights of women. (ANI)

