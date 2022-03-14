Businesswoman in Afghanistan shot dead by unidentified gunmen

An Afghan businesswoman was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Mahmud-e-Raqi city of Afghanistan's Kapisa province on Sunday morning, reported local media citing the sources. According to the sources, the woman, identified as Samargul, was killed in Dorbafan village of Mahmud-e-Raqi, reported Afghanistan-based media outlet, Payk Media.

Notably, the Taliban regime which took over Kabul in August last year has curtailed women's rights and freedoms, with women largely excluded from the workforce due to the economic crisis and restrictions. Expressing concern over the situation of Afghan women, many humanitarian and women's rights watchdogs observed that the women in Afghanistan have been facing challenges since the fall of the former government, Tolo News reported.

Further, the crimes against the protesters or whoever raises their voice against the Taliban-led government has also increased significantly in Afghanistan. (ANI)

