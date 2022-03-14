China's regional ambitions push Asian, Oceanic countries to ramp up weapon purchase: Report

Amid increasing wariness regarding China's growing regional ambition, some Asian and Oceanian countries have stepped up purchasing weapons, Kyodo News reported citing a report published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. According to the report, that compared weapons transactions worldwide from 2016 to 2021, six out of the top 10 arms importers were from Asia and Oceania.

"Tensions between China and many states in Asia and Oceania are the main driver of arms imports in the region," said Siemon Wezeman, a senior researcher with the institute's Arms Transfers Program, according to the report. The report noted that India was the top importer, accounting for 11 per cent of the total while Japan's imports increased by 2.5 times, making it the 10th-largest importer in the world.

Australia, China, South Korea and Pakistan were also included in the top 10 importers, it added. In terms of exports, with 39 per cent of total weapon exports, the United States is the world's biggest weapons supplier.

"The USA remains the largest supplier to Asia and Oceania, as arms exports are an important element of US foreign policy aimed at China," Kyodo News quoted Wezeman as per the report. (ANI)

