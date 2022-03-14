Left Menu

India, Canada exchange views on regional, global issues of mutual interest

India and Canada held Foreign Office Consultations (FOCs) here on Monday and reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation in domains such as political, security, trade and investment and education and science and technology.

India, Canada hold Foreign Office Consultations (Photo Credit: Twitter/MEA). Image Credit: ANI
India and Canada held Foreign Office Consultations (FOCs) here on Monday and reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation in domains such as political, security, trade and investment and education and science and technology. A Ministry of External Affairs release said the FOCs provided a timely opportunity to exchange assessments on regional, multilateral and global issues of mutual interest.

The Indian delegation was led by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs. The Canadian delegation was led by Marta Morgan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Global Affairs Canada. The last FOCs were held in March 2021 in a virtual mode. "The discussions were cordial and friendly. Both sides reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation in domains such as political, security, trade and investment, education, science and technology, consular and mobility," the release said.

The delegations agreed that the two countries should continue work to renew the momentum in relations and convene meetings of bilateral dialogues and working groups. Both sides agreed to continue their productive consultations. The next FOCs will be held in Ottawa on a mutually convenient date. (ANI)

