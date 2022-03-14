Left Menu

Pakistan: Karachi police fear resurgence of sectarian terrorism

The police in Pakistan's Karachi fear the resurgence of sectarian terrorism after the Shia leader was shot dead on Saturday in a target killing in the Ancholi area, local media reported.

14-03-2022
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The police in Pakistan's Karachi fear the resurgence of sectarian terrorism after the Shia leader was shot dead on Saturday in a target killing in the Ancholi area, local media reported. Syed Salman Haider Rizvi, general secretary of the Pasban-e-Aza and former president of the Masjid Khair-ul-Amal, was shot dead on Saturday night.

The incident took place outside Rizvi's residence near the Masjid Khair-ul-Amal in Ancholi Society within the jurisdiction of the Samanabad police station. Investigators probing the murder of a senior leader of Pasban-i-Aza feared the return of sectarian terrorism in the metropolis as they believed that Rizvi was killed because of sectarian reasons, Dawn newspaper reported.

While talking to Dawn newspaper, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) official Raja Umar Khattab recalled that such a killing apparently based on sectarianism took place after a considerable period. He feared the "sectarian terrorism was again rearing its ugly head in the metropolis", said the Pakistani newspaper. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

