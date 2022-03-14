Chinese National arrested for suspected poaching in Nepal's Sankhuwasabha district

A Chinese national has been arrested from Kimathanka Naka of Bhotkhola Village Municipality-1 in Nepal for suspected poaching in Sankhuwasabha district, says police. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lal Dhwaj Subedi of District Police Office, Sankhuwasabha, the 28-year-old man named Zhou Zhenzhen was arrested from Makalu Barun National Park on Friday morning.

DSP Subedi said that he was taken into custody on the basis that the Chinese national entered the restricted area without the permission of the Immigration Department, reported Pradeshportal, a Nepal-based digital portal. Foreign nationals or tourists are prohibited from entering this protected area without the approval of the Immigration Department.

Some area of Makalu Barun National Park falls in Bhotkhola village municipality. Passports have also been recovered from the arrested Chinese nationals. The arrested Chinese National arrived in Nepal on March 3 But the immigration department has a record that he entered Nepal by bike. "We have arrested him on the grounds that he had entered a restricted area. We are investigating why he came to Sankhuwasabha," said DSP Subedi. According to Subedi, the suspects were sent to Kathmandu by helicopter due to knee injuries, reported the portal. (ANI)

