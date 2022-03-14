Left Menu

Zelenskyy terms ongoing fourth round of Ukraine-Russia talks as 'difficult'

As the fourth round of talks between Russia and Ukraine is underway, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday termed the negotiations as "difficult talks".

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 14-03-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 19:43 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
As the fourth round of talks between Russia and Ukraine is underway, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday termed the negotiations as "difficult talks". "Difficult talks continue. Everybody is waiting for news. This evening we will report on the outcome," Zelensky said in a video message, according to CNN.

The lead negotiator on the Ukrainian side in talks with Russia said the fourth session is being held virtually, not in person. The Ukrainian negotiating team is in Kyiv. Earlier, talks were held in Belarus. The first round of talks between the two sides was held in the Gomel region of Belarus on February 28. The second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine over the crisis in Ukraine was held in Belarus on March 3.

Meanwhile, the third round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia were held in Belarus on March 7. Moreover, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republic requested help in 'defending themselves.' The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

The West however denies these claims by the Russians and in response, Western nations have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow. In addition, they introduced sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia's operation in Ukraine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

