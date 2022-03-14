Left Menu

Armenia asks OSCE Minsk Group to initiate peace talks with Azerbaijan

Armenia appealed to the Minsk group of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on Monday to initiate peace talks with Azerbaijan.

ANI | Yerevan | Updated: 14-03-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 20:30 IST
Yerevan [Armenia], March 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Armenia appealed to the Minsk group of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on Monday to initiate peace talks with Azerbaijan. Last week, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said he had sent Armenia a five-point plan on how to normalize relations after the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"The Republic of Armenia responded to the proposals of the Republic of Azerbaijan and applied to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship to organize negotiations on the signing of a peace agreement," the Armenian Foreign Ministry said. The group is co-chaired by Russia, France and the United States. They have been spearheading the OSCE's efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict over the past three decades. (ANI/Sputnik)

