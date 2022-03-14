West should not overlook issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon: Arab League

Beirut [Lebanon], March 14 (ANI/Sputnik): The world community should not neglect providing assistance to Lebanon, which has received hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees over the past decade, Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Monday.

"In reality, if we pay attention to what Lebanon had to undergo in the course of past 10 years or more, we will take into account the price it had to pay and the events that the Lebanese had to face due to the presence of hundreds of thousands, if not millions of refugees from Syria, without receiving proper assistance from the world community. Meanwhile, we observe all European and world assistance to Ukrainian refugees amid the situation in Ukraine -- this raises the issues of double standards," Aboul Gheit told reporters after a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun in Beirut.

Aboul Gheit went on to say that Ukraine is experiencing a serious crisis, but it does not mean that the world community should neglect the difficult situation in Lebanon due to the presence of the Syrian refugees. (ANI/Sputnik)

