Left Menu

West should not overlook issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon: Arab League

The world community should not neglect providing assistance to Lebanon, which has received hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees over the past decade, Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Monday.

ANI | Beirut | Updated: 14-03-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 21:14 IST
West should not overlook issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon: Arab League
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Beirut [Lebanon], March 14 (ANI/Sputnik): The world community should not neglect providing assistance to Lebanon, which has received hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees over the past decade, Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Monday.

"In reality, if we pay attention to what Lebanon had to undergo in the course of past 10 years or more, we will take into account the price it had to pay and the events that the Lebanese had to face due to the presence of hundreds of thousands, if not millions of refugees from Syria, without receiving proper assistance from the world community. Meanwhile, we observe all European and world assistance to Ukrainian refugees amid the situation in Ukraine -- this raises the issues of double standards," Aboul Gheit told reporters after a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun in Beirut.

Aboul Gheit went on to say that Ukraine is experiencing a serious crisis, but it does not mean that the world community should neglect the difficult situation in Lebanon due to the presence of the Syrian refugees. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022