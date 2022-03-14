No trust vote: PTI govt's allies to decide Imran Khan's fate

Amid soaring political temperature in Pakistan, the next 48 hours remain crucial for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) government, during which its allies are likely to announce their stance on the no-confidence resolution moved against Prime Minister Imran Khan, local media reported. The decision of the government allies - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) - will decide if Imran Khan remains in power in the country, The News International reported.

Notably, even if one of these allies decides to abstain, the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition will fail. The resolution needs to be passed by 172 MNAs and the Opposition faces the tough task to bring that number not only in the National Assembly but also ensuring that they remain inside the Assembly hall during the voting time. Further, it still remains to be seen whether the dissident PTI MNAs are allowed to vote in the assembly or are restrained by the government through their convenient interpretation of the floor-crossing clause.

However, with the allies choosing the government's side, Imran Khan would be in a much better position to defeat the no-confidence resolution as the dissident PTI members might not be allowed to vote, according to the media outlet. But if the opposition succeeds in ousting the Imran Khan government, the ruling party would be further divided and may join the government-in-making.

Thus, the no-confidence resolution is a 'make-or-break' situation for both sides as the victory for either would boost their chances in the upcoming local government elections and the next year's general elections. According to the Pakistani publication, the Speaker is likely to call the assembly session in a day or two but whether he would put the motion to the House before the conference of Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) or after would also be cleared once the session is called.

Notably, if Imran Khan is voted out through the motion, it would create history as a vote of no-confidence has never been carried against the prime minister in Pakistan. Acting over mutual hatred against the Imran Khan government, the opposition parties submitted a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly Secretariat last Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)