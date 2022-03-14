Left Menu

Russia-Ukraine talks ongoing every day: Delegation

The Russia-Ukraine talks are ongoing every day in a video format, the head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said on Monday.

Kyiv [Ukraine], March 14 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russia-Ukraine talks are ongoing every day in a video format, the head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said on Monday.

"Every day, seven days a week, negotiations with the delegation of Ukraine are held in the video format. This format saves a lot of time and money," Medinsky wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that the Russian delegation is doing all in its power to fulfill tasks set by President Vladimir Putin. (ANI/Sputnik)

