Ukrainian troops control city of Irpin where US journalist was killed: Russian envoy

New York [US], March 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Ukrainian forces control the city of Irpin where an American journalist was shot and killed at a checkpoint, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said Monday. "We regret all people who die in the conflict but I would like to make two clarifying points," Nebenzia said. "Firstly, he is not a journalist, that was something that The New York Times itself stated ... Secondly, Irpin is fully controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces and Ukrainian units. Given what his colleague, who survived the incident, is saying, it was them who opened fire on their vehicle."

US journalist Brent Renaud, who died near the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, had been working on a video project for Time, the American magazine's television and film production division said. The New York Times said on Sunday that it was very saddened to learn about the death of US journalist Brent Renaud, 50, in Irpin, a suburb of Kiev, but added that he was not on any assignment for the newspaper there. US photographer Juan Arredondo was traveling with Renaud and was injured in the same attack near a Ukrainian security checkpoint. According to the newspaper, Renaud was wearing a journalist press badge, which had been issued to him by The New York Times "many years ago."

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that the US was going to work with the Ukrainians to investigate Renaud's death "to determine how this happened and then to measure and execute appropriate consequences as a result of it." (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)